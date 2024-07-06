5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$525.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

