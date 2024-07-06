60,052 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,602. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.