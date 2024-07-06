75,292 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,292 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

