7,791 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 30.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 35.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

DocuSign stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

