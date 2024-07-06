8,742 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.