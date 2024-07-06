8,989 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $50.15 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

