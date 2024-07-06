9,955 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.94. 552,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $206.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

