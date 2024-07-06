Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.