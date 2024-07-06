ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,310,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 437.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. UBS Group increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

