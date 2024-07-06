abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $591.99

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.99 ($7.49) and traded as low as GBX 585 ($7.40). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.40), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 591.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

