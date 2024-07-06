Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $446.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

