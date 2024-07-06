ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

