Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $16.98. Adecco Group shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 24,704 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Adecco Group Stock Performance
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
