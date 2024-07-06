Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

ADBE stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $578.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

