Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $578.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.48. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Adobe by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 240,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,580,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

