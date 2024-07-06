Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.51. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 234 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.