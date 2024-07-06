AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.41. AGC shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1,026 shares traded.

AGC Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

