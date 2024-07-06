agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $9.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

