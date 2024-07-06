Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

