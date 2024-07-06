AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$6.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOS

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$139.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.