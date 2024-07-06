AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 52,303 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AKITA Drilling
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
About AKITA Drilling
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.