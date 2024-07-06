AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 52,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

