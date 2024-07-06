Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $82.44 on Friday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

