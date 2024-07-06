Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,659,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

