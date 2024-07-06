Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.62.

ATD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.92 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

