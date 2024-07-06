Allstate’s (ALL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $194.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $95,764,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

