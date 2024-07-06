Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $252.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

