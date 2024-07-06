Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Shares Up 0.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 200,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 67,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,673 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Stories

