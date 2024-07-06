Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $407,367,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,679,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.