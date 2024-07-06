ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.28

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $25.38. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 9,479 shares trading hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
