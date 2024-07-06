Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$982.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

