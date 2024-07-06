American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.