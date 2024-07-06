American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.11 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

