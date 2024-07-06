Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

