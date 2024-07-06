Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $81.82

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

