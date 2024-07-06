Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $39.44

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $59,849.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,926.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

