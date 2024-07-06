Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 1,993.33

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.21).
JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,661 ($21.01) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.25). The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,815.25, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,712.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,691.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 13,050.85%.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
