Analysts Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) PT at $12.32

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.