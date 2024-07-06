Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Price Target at $27.42

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SIX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $9,700,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $9,061,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

