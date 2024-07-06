Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $111.00

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $6,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

