Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$13.61

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Insiders have bought a total of 42,970 shares of company stock valued at $442,582 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.70.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

