Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$3.90. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 6,391 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Andrew Peller Trading Down 2.0 %
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.
