Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

