AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $71.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,738,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,466,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 415,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

