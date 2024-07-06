ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.36

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.36 and traded as high as C$25.38. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 2,211,197 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.92.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$255,100.00. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Insiders have sold a total of 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.