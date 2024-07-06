Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.