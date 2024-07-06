Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
