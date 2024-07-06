Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.58. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 11,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

