Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$312.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.