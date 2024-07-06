Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ashland by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after buying an additional 164,468 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.