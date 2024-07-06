Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 10,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,899,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,313,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,540,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,061,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

